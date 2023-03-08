DAILY Roundup | Liberals filibuster China investigation, Trans takeover of International Women's Day
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
On today's show, we're looking at how Liberals in a House committee investigating alleged Chinese election interference used a filibuster tactic to avoid having Prime Minister Trudeau's chief of staff testify.
Plus, we brought our billboard truck calling on Trudeau to fire the MP who apparently received backing from the Chinese Communist Party to a protest outside his constituency office.
And finally, today is International Women's Day. We'll take a look at the new face of a tampon brand — a biological male.
