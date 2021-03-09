Trudeau PMO edict — Don't say “Doing our part”

The Canadian Press / Fred Chartrand

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Justin Trudeau's communications director made a “small edit” to change a French language social media post destined for the prime minister's page to remove the phrase “doing our part”.

“One more small edit to replace `doing our part'. We shouldn't use that phrase. Thanks!” wrote Cameron Ahmad in an April 14, 2020 email, in which he edited a Facebook post dealing with the government's COVID response.

Ahmad edited the proposed phrase “et on fait notre part” — “and doing our part,” and replaced it with “et on fait tout ce qu'on peut” — “and do all we can” (emphasis ours):

Nos infirmières, nos médecins, nos techniciens de laboratoire et tous nos professionnels de la santé travaillent fort pour nous garder en sécurité, et on fait notre part pour s'assurer qu'ils ont ce dont ils ont besoin pour rester eux aussi en sécurité.

You can read the original emails below.

Rebel News combs through thousands of pages of government documents every year.

Sometimes we get nothing, but sometimes we get something shocking, and that makes it all worth it. To help us cover the cost of researching the Trudeau government, please help us out at RebelInvestigates.com.