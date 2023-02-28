Trudeau remains tight-lipped on damning Chinese election interference allegations

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Justin Trudeau's response to allegations that he previously dismissed or attempted to cover up Chinese election interference efforts. The recent allegations revolve around Toronto-area MP Han Dong and his purported ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The prime minister stated, "One of the things we've seen unfortunately over the past years is a rise in anti-Asian racism linked to the pandemic....concerns rising around people's loyalties. I want to make everyone understand fully. Han Dong is an outstanding member of our team. And suggestions that he is somehow not loyal to Canada should not be entertained."

The MP in question, Han Dong, released a statement that reads in part, "As a Member of Parliament I have the utmost regard for the integrity of our democratic institutions and electoral processes. I strongly reject the insinuations in media reporting that allege I have played a role in offshore interference in these processes and will defend myself vigorously against such inaccurate and irresponsible claims that come from an unverified and anonymous source."

