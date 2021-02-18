Trudeau's gun grab to legislate sale of ANYTHING that looks like a regulated firearm

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton on Twitter) called in to talk about new gun-grabbing legislation from the Liberal Party of Canada.

Here's a bit of what Andrew had to say:

“When I was a kid, if you got a gun, you wanted it to look really cool, and really like a real gun. “Whereas now the only ones you're going to be allowed to have are the bright green neon NERF guns or squirt gun type things, because one of the aspects of this — and again, it's a long bill, and this was just one paragraph — but it jumped out to me in the Bill. “Update the Criminal Code to ensure that any device including an unregulated air gun that looks like a conventional regulated firearm is prohibited for the purposes of import/export sale and transfer. So if little Timmy has a realistic looking airsoft gun, he can keep it, but if he wants to give it to a friend, if he wants to buy a new one, that's going to be illegal.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.