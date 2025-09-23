Trump cautions pregnant women about Tylenol and autism link

In swooped the Canadian state broadcaster and its squad of TV doctors to reassure the public that Tylenol remains "safe," swiftly dismissing Trump's claims.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   September 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / AP-Pool via AP

Pregnant women may owe a debt of gratitude to the mainstream media (MSM) and Canada’s medical gatekeepers, like the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC), for their tireless efforts to protect us from the perils of questioning medical dogma.

They’ve swooped in to reassure Canadians that acetaminophen, the darling of pain relief, is perfectly safe for pregnant women — because decades of science can’t possibly be wrong.

This is in response to U.S. President Donald Trump, who dared to suggest during a White House appearance that Tylenol’s active ingredient, acetaminophen, may be linked to autism when used during pregnancy. Cue the collective pearl-clutching from the CBC and the SOGC, who quickly reminded us that there’s “no conclusive evidence” for such a claim.

Trump’s exact words were, “Taking Tylenol is not good, I’ll say it. It’s not good.” He urged women to limit its use unless absolutely necessary, like in cases of dangerously high fevers, and to consult their doctors.

It seems like sensible advice, but apparently not.

The SOGC, in their infinite wisdom, doubled down, proclaiming acetaminophen “a safe and appropriate first-line option” for managing pain or fever during pregnancy, provided it’s used sparingly.

They claim that their review found no causal link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders like autism or ADHD.

Never mind that the science on the root cause of autism is far from settled, or that some studies have raised red flags about potential pain relief risks. Why entertain uncertainty when you can just slap a “safe” label on it and call it a day?

“Frequent or prolonged acetaminophen use during pregnancy has been found in several large observational studies to be associated with higher rates of neurodevelopmental disorders in children,” reads an article from the Yale School of Public Health. Though they caution that these are far from conclusive, one professor conducting extensive research into Tylenol use during pregnancy relayed that studies do show “associations between frequent use of Tylenol in pregnancy and some negative effects on a child’s neurodevelopment,” and that “these associations needs to be thoroughly evaluated.”

Instead of looking further into this, the MSM dutifully amplifies the safe and effective narrative, framing Trump’s comments as reckless and ignoring the broader context: a growing public demand for transparency about what the public has been told is benign.

Heaven forbid the sacred cow of pharmaceutical interventions be questioned, or even suggest that maybe pregnant women deserve more than a pat on the head and a Tylenol recommendation.

The CBC’s coverage conveniently sidesteps the fact that Trump’s remarks echo concerns many parents and researchers have quietly raised for years.

Notably, the SOGC also continues to endorse the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant and breastfeeding women despite lacking randomized trial data or manufacturer approval, effectively ignoring informed consent concerns and refusing to attest to their stance when pressed for answers.

Virologist Dr. Byram Bridle and others criticize this outdated guidance, highlighting the medical establishment’s failure to address vaccine injuries and transparency, leaving pregnant women and vaccine reaction victims betrayed by a system that prioritizes narrative over truth.



Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

