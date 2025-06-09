Society of Gynaecologists fails to address vaccine information gaps for pregnant women

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) claims COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and strongly recommended” for pregnant and breastfeeding women, despite Health Canada’s admission that no manufacturer sought approval for these groups and no randomized controlled trial data exists. When pressed for answers by Rebel News, the SOGC stayed silent, fuelling questions about informed consent and medical transparency in Canada.

On May 30, at a screening of ‘Why Can’t We Talk About This?’ in Hamilton, Ontario, virologist Dr. Byram Bridle shed light on the SOGC’s dangerously outdated COVID vaccine guidance and urged pregnant women to demand transparency for true informed consent.

The screening unveils the devastating impact of vaccine injuries through Michael Oesch’s story, a once-healthy 59-year-old now bedridden in a long-term care home after his fourth COVID-19 shot, while Dr. Bridle reveals the medical system’s refusal to investigate these novel injuries or offer treatment.

Victims like Oesch are silenced, their stories buried by state-funded media and ignored by doctors.

Suspiciously, days after the documentary aired, the Hamilton Spectator published a story about Robert DeRosa, a former marathon runner now housebound, attributing his condition to “long COVID.” His symptoms, worsening in January 2021 during the vaccine rollout, mirror Oesch’s, yet the article and a 30-minute podcast omit any mention of vaccines. This timing feels like a coordinated effort to overshadow the documentary’s message.

While Rebel News’ exclusive investigation into the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) revealed further betrayal of those suffering at the hands of ‘safe and effective,’ with over 60% of its multi-million-dollar budget going to an accounting firm with no medical expertise, injured Canadians are left underfunded and overlooked.

Meanwhile, the SOGC’s stance on vaccinating pregnant women ignores Health Canada’s own official parliamentary position and downplays the manufacturers’ lack of safety studies for this demographic.

When contacting the SOGC to ask how they justify recommending vaccines for pregnant and breastfeeding women without trial data or approval, and whether this aligns with the Supreme Court of Canada’s informed consent standards, their response deadline passed with no reply.

Virologist Dr. David Speicher further dismantles the SOGC’s claims, highlighting their false comparison of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to traditional pertussis and influenza shots. He also points to the SOGC’s omission of the SV40 enhancer sequence in Pfizer’s vaccine, a known nuclear localization sequence, contradicting their claim that mRNA cannot affect human DNA.

Pregnant women and new mothers deserve transparency, not coercion. The SOGC, media, and medical establishment are failing Canadians by dodging questions and dismissing the injured. As trust erodes, one thing is clear: informed consent is non-negotiable, and silence is not an answer.