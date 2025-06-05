SHOCKING vaccine lies exposed: Are pregnant women being put at risk?

At a recent screening of the documentary Why Can’t We Talk About This?, which chronicles the severe health decline of Michael Oesch following his fourth COVID-19 vaccine, virologist and immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle raised alarms about the recent guidance issued by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada (SOGC).

The society’s statement endorsing COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant and breastfeeding women starkly contrasts with the latest U.S. announcement limiting these shots for healthy individuals, including pregnant women and young children. Armed with data, Dr. Bridle called the SOGC’s claims “misinformed” and “out of date,” alluding to the organization’s failure to uphold informed consent.

The SOGC’s statement is “recycling” of a “so-called consensus statement that they put together in early 2022,” explains Bridle, arguing that the science has evolved dramatically since then.

"I was very shocked when I saw the statement come out… It’s more than two and a half years out of date. Even at that time, it was very much misinformed information that they were providing to pregnant and breastfeeding women. And I want to show the data, because those of us who have expressed concerns about the COVID-19 shots have often been labelled as providing misinformation. So I don't want people to just listen to what I'm saying. I want to actually show the data."

Dr. Bridle highlights biodistribution studies from Japanese regulatory data, obtained four years ago, revealing that the lipid nanoparticles in the shots spread systemically, accumulating in tissues like the ovaries. “In females, it was increasing,” he explained, noting Pfizer obscured this fact by pooling male and female data together, to falsely suggest that the contents of the shots plateaued; many were then led to believe the injections dissipated and disappeared from the body.

RE: JAMA study, co-Founder of @COVID_19_Canada Dr. Tara Moriarty appears to have spread misinformation during a CUPE Vaccine Policy Town Hall that promoted employer vaccine mandates on Sept 14, 2021



Who corrects the record for the pregnant/nursing moms that her advice impacted? pic.twitter.com/dZNvr4l9qQ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 27, 2022

“This is outright lying by a health regulatory agency,” he says. Dr. Bridle further points to a recent study that confirmed these concerns, showing “decimated” ovarian follicles in vaccinated rats, raising even more questions about potential reproductive harm.

The SOGC’s stance also ignores Health Canada’s position. Official parliamentary responses from Health Canada reveal that no COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer sought approval for use in pregnant or breastfeeding women, and that Health Canada has not approved safety claims for these groups. Dr. Bridle emphasized, “Would a pregnant or breastfeeding woman have expected to hear this before consenting? Of course.” Early Health Canada data, obtained through an Access to Information Request, also showed 21% of breastfeeding infants whose mothers received the shots experienced clinical issues, while 25% of mothers faced breastfeeding problems.

Furthermore, the manufacturers themselves did not establish safety in pregnant or breastfeeding women. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine package insert (called a product monograph) – which is almost identical to Moderna’s – explicitly states that no data is available on its use during pregnancy or breastfeeding, noting that it is unknown whether the vaccine is excreted in human milk and that a risk to newborns and infants cannot be excluded.

So why does the SOGC persist with its “safe and effective” narrative? Dr. Bridle suggests it’s a failure to acknowledge newer evidence, including over 100 studies showing superior naturally acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2 compared to vaccine-induced immunity. The society’s claim that prior infection doesn’t negate the need for vaccination is, he argues, “so outdated.”

The implications of the SOGC’s stance could be profound. The Supreme Court of Canada defines informed consent as what a reasonable patient would expect to know before agreeing to a procedure. Dr. Bridle contends the SOGC’s statement “completely fails” this standard, potentially leaving women who experienced adverse effects with grounds to question whether their consent was properly informed.

As the science continues to unfold, Dr. Bridle urges pregnant and breastfeeding women to demand transparency. “They should consider asking the Canadian courts whether these gynecologists and obstetricians have fulfilled their duty,” he said.

For now, the SOGC’s refusal to update its guidance leaves many wondering: why can’t we talk about this?