Vaccine injury film screening ignites fury over public health policies

On Friday, May 30, in Hamilton, Ont, attendees gathered for the highly anticipated screening of Why Can’t We Talk About This?, a documentary by filmmaker Dean Rainey. The film follows the story of 59-year-old Michel Oesch, a once-healthy middle-aged man debilitated by his fourth COVID-19 vaccine and living in a long-term care facility.

The Zoetic Theatre, filled to nearly half capacity, hosted the 80-minute show, followed by an equally engaged Q&A with two of the experts featured in the film, Ontario physician Dr. Chris Shoemaker and virologist Dr. David Speicher, as well as immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle.

Saskia, Oesch’s wife, shares the anguish of witnessing his rapid decline, noting how drastically his condition has worsened since the documentary filming ended in January 2024, just over a year ago. She vividly recalls the day after Oesch’s fourth vaccine, when his leg began to drag, starting with an awkward gait two and a half years ago, to now, where he lies nearly motionless.

"He was never a still man… he loved to move… and he’s just so still now."

“It’s important for all of us to support the important work that’s going on,” Olga, who helps promote the website TheyLied.ca, says of attending the documentary. She refers to Dr. David Speicher’s 'Call To Halt' initiative, which presents evidence challenging the safety and efficacy of modRNA vaccines.

Meredith Klitzke, who is also vaccine-injured, explains her reason for attending: “We still need to talk about this—it’s the elephant in the room.” After more than three years of struggling, she says her paperwork is finally being submitted to the medical board of the federally administered Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) for review.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shoemaker says, “The more jabs you take in this lottery of COVID shots into your arm, the greater risk you have over time.”

Saskia adds, “Michael and I were good citizens. We followed the rules.”

"We thought we were following the right things, that’s the part that really upsets me. The Vaccine Injury Support Program – the hoops we’ve had to jump through to even get to the part where they say they will process the claim and determine whether or not [Oesch’s injury] was actually vaccine-related. It’s sad."

Saskia wishes more knew of the ripple effect of vaccine injury and how irrevocably it changes lives, not only of those directly affected but also those around them. “We had plans,” she says, reflecting on the future she and Oesch had envisioned together. “My own path, where I was supposed to be going with Michael, it’s not there anymore.”