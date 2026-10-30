Trump, Musk and Netanyahu hanged in Montreal yard. Just a Halloween joke?

A Halloween display in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood featuring three mannequins hanging from ropes, with the faces of Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu, has been taken down after images of it circulated online and drew criticism. It is not known whether the homeowner removed it because of the online reaction.

We visited the house this week. The display stood on a residential street where children pass on their way to school, in an area represented by Alexandre Boulerice, who left the federal NDP to join Québec solidaire.

It is the third such incident in Montreal this year. In May, during a pro-Hamas protest, effigies of Trump, Netanyahu and Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were hung from ropes. Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said at the time that “images of hangings or effigies have no place in Montreal, or anywhere else.” Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière also condemned the images, and the SPVM’s hate crimes unit opened an investigation.

Weeks earlier, on May 2, an effigy resembling Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet was placed in a mock guillotine during a May Day march and its head thrown into the crowd. Police investigated and Boulet said he would file a complaint.

Criticizing politicians is protected expression in Canada, including speech that offends. Whether staged executions of identifiable public figures fall on the same side of that line is the question raised by critics of each incident, in a climate where Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in July 2024 and Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025.