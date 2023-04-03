Trump supporter destroys Australian reporter live on air

As Donald Trump faces imminent indictment in New York City, a Trump supporter has interrupted a Channel Nine reporter's live cross about the former US president's indictment, to deliver an epic smackdown.

Channel Nine TV US correspondent Alison Piotrowski was briefing Today Show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo outside Trump Tower about the president's indictment when she was heckled by the woman.

The passionate woman slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a 'criminal' and claimed that the media was 'fake news.'

▶️ WATCH: Australian reporter Alison Piotrowski called by a Donald Trump supporter while live on air during a studio cross to Channel Nine's Today Show. pic.twitter.com/8I4CtgJSnB — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) April 4, 2023

'Bragg is a criminal, Bragg is the criminal. You guys are fake news,' the woman shouted. Piotrowski responded: 'This is one of a handful of (Trump) supporters that has come down this morning.'

The woman then interrupted her again, yelling: 'Handful of supporters? You people never tell the goddamn truth, ever. Ever. You and your made-up facts... Trump 2024, you'll all get locked up.'

Meanwhile, Donald Trump flew from Florida to New York's LaGuardia Airport just after 3.30 pm (local time) and made his way to Trump Tower. The former president is expected to hold meetings with his lawyers at his residence before he is formally arraigned, fingerprinted, and photographed on Tuesday.

While the charges against Trump remain sealed, he could face up to 30 business fraud charges in relation to the $130,000 'hush money' investigation involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

Several other passionate Trump supporters outside the building claimed that the ex-President is facing 'false charges.' 'Alvin Bragg has filed false charges against this beautiful man, and I'm outraged,' one supporter said. 'I will stand here for as long as it takes to support this beautiful man.'