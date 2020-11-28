How Trump's Supreme Court opened up New York's churches and synagogues

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a ruling which allowed churches and synagogues to re-open in New York thanks to Trump's Supreme Court Justices.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

As the name of the case shows, the Catholic Church in New York sued the governor for shutting them down. A Jewish synagogue made the same lawsuit. Both were heard at the same time in an emergency hearing by the court. And in a 5 to 4 ruling — with John Roberts joining the Democrats — the court struck down Cuomo’s restrictions. Three out of those five judges were Trump’s judges. Imagine if Hillary Clinton had won in 2016. Imagine if Trump had made weaker appointments — or didn’t have the chance to do so at all. It’s not hard to imagine. Earlier in the pandemic — before Amy Coney Barrett was on the court — churches in Nevada sued in the same vein. And that was when the leftist Ruth Bader Ginsburg was on the court. And the court ruled against the churches. Casinos can stay open — no problem! But not churches. Now it’s the opposite. That’s the difference.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

