Turning point? Huge crowd comes out for Tommy Robinson's freedom festival

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant was on the ground in the United Kingdom this past weekend as part of our coverage of Tommy Robinson's “Unite the Kingdom” festival. There, in central London, hundreds of thousands of patriots turned out for an historic rally.

The event, organized and supported on a grassroots level without the backing of any mainstream political parties or media groups, featured speakers and musical acts from not just the U.K. but around the world, as well.

“Turn to the person next to you, greet them, give them a huge,” Robinson told the massive crowd. “This is your community; these are your brothers and sisters. We, today, are united.”

Speeches kicked off with Laurence Fox first addressing the crowd, who gave the Rebel News boss a word — “freedom! — before he took the stage.

“You have come out today to show your support for our nation,” the former actor said. “This is our home; we have nowhere else to go, and we will defend it.”

Ezra, along with Rebel News Australia Bureau Chief Avi Yemini, also delivered remarks to those in attendance. Former Rebel News contributor Kelly Lamb also serenaded the crowd with a musical performance, making the trek all the way from Saskatchewan.

International speakers included Polish member of European Parliament Dominik Tarczyński, American Republican candidate Valentina Gomez, Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Spanish-born influencer Ada Lluch, and even a virtual appearance from Elon Musk, who joined Robinson for a discussion about freedom and censorship.

“If you saw what I saw, you would see moms, dads, grandmas, people in wheelchairs, young people,” Ezra said, detailing the makeup of the massive crowd.

“It's harmonious festival,” Ezra added, noting Robinson had described the event as more than a simple political protest.

While a heavy police presence was on scene, Ezra said the U.K., like parts of the U.S. or Canada, has a strong presence of radical far-left agitators who brand themselves as Antifascists — or “Antifa” for short.

This “inherently violent” group deploys “violence in support of leftist regimes,” Ezra explained. Following Robinson's event, reports of 25 arrests circulated in local media.

With more and more people finally waking up to Robinson's message, Ezra told the crowd the activist was simply ahead of his time.

“The ideas that were censored, the debates that were forbidden, the news that was covered up, the marginalization of patriotic citizens, the bizarre preference for foreign people and foreign ideas over national ideas. My hope is that era finally comes to an end,” Ezra said.

“When you take back your country, you will be able to say: you were there, you were there at a turning point, you were there when the people decided, in their millions, to no longer be afraid to love their country.”