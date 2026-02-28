BREAKING: U.S. and Israel launch strikes on Iranian regime

Airspace closures and emergency alerts follow coordinated attacks against Iran as part of 'Operation Epic Fury'.

The United States and Israel have launched coordinated strikes against Iran, with Israel shutting its airspace to civilian flights as tensions rapidly escalated across the region.

Early reports indicate at least one U.S. official describing the operation as “not a small strike” and that in response U.S. bases in Bahrain, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait have been targeted.

The action followed an announcement from Israel’s defence ministry of a “pre-emptive strike” against Iran. Sirens sounded in Jerusalem and residents nationwide received mobile alerts warning of an “extremely serious” threat.

“The State of Israel has launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country,” read a statement from the ministry.

Iranian state television confirmed what it called an “aerial aggression by the Zionist regime” targeting the country.

The Fars news agency reported “seven missile impacts were reported in the Keshvardoost and Pasteur districts” of Tehran, areas that include the residence of supreme guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. AFP journalists in Tehran said two loud blasts were heard on Saturday morning local time, with plumes of thick smoke rising over central and eastern parts of the capital.

“The type of explosions suggests that this is a missile attack,” the Fars news agency reported, without immediately providing further details.

In a separate development, the Israeli army posted on Telegram: “In response to Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings, the IDF is striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon,” using its official acronym.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed American involvement in a video posted to Truth Social, saying the military had begun “major combat operations” in Iran.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump said.

“Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world,” he added.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted Death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”

