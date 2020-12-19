UK court affirms right to call a transgender woman a man on Twitter

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we reviewed a precedent-setting judgment on the 'right to offend' in the United Kingdom.

The case centred on mother-of-two Kate Scottow's comments that a transgender activist named Stephanie Hayden is a “pig in a wig” and a man.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the allegedly offensive insults:

“Now, a pig in a wig is rude, for sure, and offensive, sure, and some would find it funny, and some would find it fair. But it’s just a schoolyard insult. Calling someone a pig — on the hierarchy of insults, I’m going to give that maybe a three out of ten. Calling people a pig — it means you’re fat, really. “We use animal insults — calling someone a dog, or a rat. I suppose they are technically dehumanizing — I don’t like it when people are called a louse, usually — but calling someone a pig isn’t a devastation. Remember, this is the UK. They practically invented swearing, and they invent new swears all the time.”

