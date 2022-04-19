U.K. to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in scheme to curb illegal sea crossings

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The U.K. government has announced recently that to tackle the people smugglers' business of trafficking individuals across the English channel, the illegal immigrants that make the journey will be sent to Rwanda to be processed to seek asylum in the U.K.

The plan is conveniently being announced after Boris Johnson's partygate scandal, where he and Rishi Sunak were each fined £50 for breaking their own lockdown rules back in 2020, and as a local election is coming up in May less than three weeks away.

The government has been criticized and also praised for its new plan for processing the illegal immigrants in Rwanda, where the far-left are continuously saying that Rwanda "isn't safe" due to Rwanda's historic human rights abuses. Not too long ago, however, Arsenal football club ran a tourism promotion to Rwanda for ordinary British folk to travel there for a holiday.

Others have praised the move in a bid to curb the consistent influx of illegal immigrants coming into the U.K. I however, like many others, am skeptical about this. In this report, I give you the facts and my opinion on why I am skeptical about this plan and why it won't deter the illegals still making the crossings.