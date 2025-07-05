🔴 LIVE PROTESTS: Aussies UNITE Nationwide Against TERROR

Tune in live for on-the-ground access to Australia’s united stand against terror rallies.

Avi Yemini
  July 05, 2025

Join Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando for live, on-the-ground coverage as Australians from Christian, Hindu, Iranian, and Jewish communities rally together in a powerful stand against terror.

Broadcasting from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane—just days after Jewish businesses were attacked and a second Melbourne synagogue was firebombed.

This is the united response the media won’t show you.

