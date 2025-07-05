🔴 LIVE PROTESTS: Aussies UNITE Nationwide Against TERROR
Tune in live for on-the-ground access to Australia’s united stand against terror rallies.
Join Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando for live, on-the-ground coverage as Australians from Christian, Hindu, Iranian, and Jewish communities rally together in a powerful stand against terror.
Broadcasting from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane—just days after Jewish businesses were attacked and a second Melbourne synagogue was firebombed.
This is the united response the media won’t show you.
In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!
Click on the 'join the show' button below.
Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!
