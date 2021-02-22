United Steelworkers denounce possible softwood duty hike on U.S. exports

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

After previously endorsing Joe Biden for President of the United States, the United Steelworkers (USW) union is denouncing Biden's potential hike on softwood lumber duties.

According to a report in the Brantford Expositor,

The United Steelworkers union (USW) is shocked by reports that the U.S. Department of Commerce will reinstate higher duties on certain Canadian softwood lumber exports, in contravention of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

“This is not acceptable and our union is calling on the new administration to reverse this approach,” said USW National Director Ken Neumann.

Last year, the USW chose to endorse Biden's campaign.

“Vice President Biden has long been a friend of workers and our union,” said USW International President Thomas M. Conway [in May 2020]. “The USW is proud to stand with him now as he seeks to put our country back on a path toward shared prosperity through responsible leadership.”

Earlier this month, the USW applauded Biden's “decision to revoke Trump’s sell-out of America’s aluminum workers,” a plan which would have lifted tariffs on imports from the United Arab Emirates. “President Biden said he would stand by America’s workers, and he’s kept his word,” Conway said at the time.

The USW is a general trade union with more than 850,000 members in Canada, the Caribbean and the United States.