U.S. official calls out Canada as trade deadline looms

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullen says the fractured relationship between Canada and the United States needs to be restored, pointing to pressure on Mexican cartels pushing criminal activity to America's northern border, and calling out British Columbia's drug supply policies as a specific irritant.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey reacted to the U.S. official's words on Thursday's Rebel Roundup. Sheila said she agreed with Mullen's diagnosis — but placed the blame squarely on Canadian politicians.

"Every time Trump said, 'Could you guys just behave yourselves?' they would just run to the media, spout off, and then we get another tariff," she said. "And it happened repeatedly, repeatedly, repeatedly."

Drawing on a familiar analogy, Sheila said it was like an "arsonist showing up to the scene of the crime with the bucket of water and helping put out the fire that they started," she said, "and then wanting a medal for intervening."

On July 1, a mandated review process kicks off that will see Canada, the United States, and Mexico either agree to renew the USMCA for another 16 years or enter a 10-year period of annual reviews — during which any country could withdraw altogether by giving six months' notice.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the G7 in France, made his preference clear. "I would rather not have the agreement," he said, "but I may sign it — we, the U.S., do better as a country when we don't have an agreement."

"I can't handle that," Sheila said flatly about the potential of a decade's worth of renewal negotiations.

Drea said Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Mark Wiseman reminded her of a parent trying to reassure children through a divorce. "It's like you're going to have two Christmases," she said. "Don't worry, it's coming to an end on June 30th, but don't worry, we still have time."

Both hosts agreed the best-case scenario at this point is the situation staying roughly the same — and warned that Canadian politicians could easily make it worse.

Sheila had a pointed message for one in particular. "I can't wait for Doug Ford to open his big yap and make this all worse," she said. "Please shut your big yap, please. If you care about the people of Ontario."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.