U.S. truckers push back against ‘extremist’ ‘far-right’ corporate media slander

The U.S. trucker convoy, named the "People's Convoy" by organizers, is in the beginning of its trek across the country aimed at ending vaccine mandates and reclaiming liberties that have been stripped away in the name of COVID-19.

As the legacy media claims that the trucker convoy is made up of extremists, conspiracy theorists and far-right "anti-vaxxers," the Pentagon recently moved forward with the decision to send troops to Washington DC in preparation for the convoy’s arrival.

On assignment for Rebel News, I spoke to many of the convoy’s participants at their stop in Glenrio, New Mexico to set the record straight about the movements' aims and beliefs.

“Why are they worried about us? It’s because people are uniting from both sides of the aisle... so they can try to spin it any way they want,” explained trucker and co-organizer Brian Base to Rebel News.

