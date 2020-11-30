Utter economic devastation: The Great Reset shouldn't decide which industries survive

In this clip from the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about the World Economic Forum and the real-life lead-up to the Great Reset.

Here's a bit of of what Michelle had to say:

“Jane Goodale was talking about how ‘if only the world had only 500 million people!’ — these really ridiculous, small numbers, and everyone's really engaged on that. They think that's a great idea, like — ‘let's reduce the population!’ “Well... what's happening right now, is that [the] population is being reduced. And it's very creepy! When you look at the World Economic Forum (WEF) website, you can find all these things. “And if this is a conspiracy theory, then there's a Danish MP who has weighed in on it, because she wrote an article, a blog, for the WEF saying ‘I've forgotten what shopping is!’”

