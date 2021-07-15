Vaccine passports and two-tiered society | Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant

Vaccine passports have been a hot topic of discussion as countries begin to emerge from lengthy COVID lockdowns. Here in Canada, two provinces, Manitoba and Quebec, have already declared their intentions to use vaccine passports, with Manitoba set to grant “more freedoms” to those who have taken the vaccine this weekend.

Joining Ezra Levant to discuss the issues surrounding vaccine passports on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show was True North's Andrew Lawton.

Speaking about whether businesses, employers and schools have the right to reject people without a COVID vaccine, Andrew said:

I believe private businesses are allowed to make their own decisions on things, but the problem we have here is that a vaccine passport really encourages those decisions [whether an individual chooses to take the vaccine or not] to be made. And listen Ezra, we had 16 months in which everyone was locked down — even if you were low risk. The government said it didn't matter, we all were in it together. And it's interesting that now that more and more people are vaccinated, not everyone is getting to benefit from the reopening equally.

