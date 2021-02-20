Vancouver Island Health seeking “COVID-19 Security Services”

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

The Vancouver Island Health Authority has posted a want ad for security services "related to the COVID-19 pandemic" across fourteen local areas in British Columbia.

According to the solicitation document,

Island Health is seeking a qualified vendor(s) to provide security services in support of work related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, such as those required at COVID-19 screening, collection, assessment and immunization clinics island-wide (the “COVID-19 Clinics”). There will be a minimum of one (1) clinic in each local health area (LHA). The successful proponent(s) will provide sufficient supervision and security staff to maintain continuously safe and secure environments for all stakeholders at these facilities.

COVID-19 security services are planned for the following fourteen health areas:

Comox Valley

Greater Campbell River

Vancouver Island West

Vancouver Island North

Greater Nanaimo

Oceanside

Alberni/Clayoquot

Saanich Peninsula

Southern Gulf Islands

Cowichan Valley South

Cowichan Valley West

Cowichan Valley North

Greater Victoria

Western Communities

You can view an archived version of the solicitation here.