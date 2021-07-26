Vandals spray-paint “baby killers," "you're responsible" on New Westminster Catholic church
St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Westminster, British Columbia was vandalized with spray paint over the weekend.
Messages left on the church include “baby killers” and “you're guilty.” The vandals also splashed pink and orange paint on the facade of the building.
St. Peter's was built in 1939 after its 1883 building was badly damaged in a 1934 windstorm.
The persecution of Christians in Canada is happening so frequently, and with so little concern about it, that some wonder if it may be on the cusp of becoming normalized in Canada.
- By Drea Humphrey
