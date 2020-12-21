Viewers Respond: Canadian Army Reservist tackled at Upper Canada Mall

In this clip from the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies responded to viewers on the story of Joshua Walker.

Cpl. Joshua Walker is a reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces. He and his girlfriend, Samantha-Lynn Johnson, were at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, Ont., doing some Christmas shopping.

They were both wearing their masks.

When they stopped by the food court to get a bite to eat a mall security guard told them that eating in the food court was against the law. Imagine telling that to a pregnant woman!

And then security not only kicked them out of the food court, but out of the entire mall. But just them — which is odd, since other people were eating in the food court too.

So, we're crowdfunding to hire a lawyer to help Joshua launch criminal and civil suits. Find out more and donate at HelpJoshua.ca.

