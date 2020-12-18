Chinese Nationals Train In Canada, Mall Cops Target Mask Exempt Woman

Thanks to Ezra Levant’s scoop of the year available in full at TheChinaFiles.com, we know that Justin Trudeau actually invited members of China's People's Liberation Army to Canada so that these foreign troops could do cold weather training at CFB Petawawa in Ontario.

But get this: are Chinese nationals also here learning to fly aircraft? Just wait ‘til you see what Keean Bexte discovered…

Oh, not again! A shopper gets the bum’s rush by mall security guards for not wearing a mask – even though she has a bona fide medical exemption.

Yet again, we have another story of how a corporation believes that its own internal policy trumps the rule of the land. Tamara Ugolini has all the infuriating details.