Violent arrest of man WITH mask exemption in hand caught on camera
Mask enforcement in Melbourne has got police and civilians going crazy.
I witnessed a man being violently arrested for not wearing a mask while holding his exemption in his hands.
Police moments later release him without charge.
Then, a stranger walks up to me while reporting to try to enforce the mask rule even though reporters are exempt while working.
Today the mandatory mask mandate has been extended, so expect to see a lot more of this.
- By Avi Yemini
By Avi Yemini
