Violent arrest of man WITH mask exemption in hand caught on camera

Remove Ads

Mask enforcement in Melbourne has got police and civilians going crazy.

I witnessed a man being violently arrested for not wearing a mask while holding his exemption in his hands.

Police moments later release him without charge.

Then, a stranger walks up to me while reporting to try to enforce the mask rule even though reporters are exempt while working.

Today the mandatory mask mandate has been extended, so expect to see a lot more of this.

Coronavirus Australia lockdown
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Victoria Police Lawsuit Donation
  • By Avi Yemini

Help fund our lawsuit against the State of Victoria

3572 Donors
Goal: 5000 Donors

Donate
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.