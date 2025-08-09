Viva Frei: 'Illogical' Nova Scotia wildfire lockdowns will only enable bad actors

In a move all too reminiscent of COVID-era lockdowns, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a province-wide ban on entering the woods for any purpose, allegedly due to wildfire risk.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by Wyatt Claypool, host of The National Telegraph, and political commentator Viva Frei to discuss the dictatorial move—and what it means for the future of freedom in Canada.

“You can’t even go onto your own private land and hike. You can’t even go onto a friend’s private land and have a campsite. That is illegal,” said Claypool. “So your own private property rights are not even recognized.”

“It’s insanity that could only be tolerated in a country like Canada, maybe Australia, where it seems like people are just content letting the government govern them so hard that they govern them into their houses during the summer,” remarked Frei. "What's insanity about it is that the fires from 2023, at least the biggest ones in Nova Scotia, were arson... You think arsonists are not going to go out and set fires because they have to stay home?"