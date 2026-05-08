Was a random murder in Toronto an act of antisemitism?

For the last two and a half years, we have seen unbelievable Jew-hatred percolate in the streets of Toronto and other cities.

Pro-Hamas reprobates have chanted for genocide, displayed swastikas, cosplayed as the terrorist mastermind Yahya Sinwar, and vandalized Jewish businesses and synagogues.

Very Berlin, circa 1930s…

Equally shocking is how these culturally incompatible thugs have been accommodated by both politicians and the police. Indeed, it would appear that Jew hatred is downright fashionable in certain circles. It’s equal parts shameful and gross.

But has a new odious benchmark been set in Hogtown?

Which is to say: was a man who was recently shot several times in Wenderly Park in north Toronto assassinated simply because he was Jewish?

Here’s the nitty-gritty: 47-year-old Daniel Stopnicki was walking his dog in Wenderly Park just after noon on April 30.

And for no apparent reason, Stopnicki was ambushed. He was reportedly shot four times in the chest and once in the head.

Michaelo Markicevic, 67, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody and the charges have not been tested in court. The accused is considered innocent until proven guilty.

But the question arises: what was the motive?

In the pages of the Toronto Sun, reporter Joe Warmington noted that people who know the family said they do not know who the accused is and stated Daniel “had no enemies, no debts, and was a family man.”

Warmington notes Toronto Police have said the slaying of Stopnicki, who worked in the gaming and animation businesses and had taught those topics at local colleges, has not yet been determined as a hate crime or an act of terror.

But there are no obvious links that jump out that indicate Stopnicki knew the accused or how they would have known each other.

Warmington noted the family has understandably not spoken with the media as they mourn this senseless loss.

As for the accused, sources said police have looked into past court dealings with his former employer, York University.

That’s where Markicevic worked as a security manager. Toronto police were also looking into Markicevic’s years of service as a police officer with the old Collingwood Police department (which was melded into the Ontario Provincia Police in 1988).

Rebel News recently visited the scene of the crime. A small vigil consisting of a single candle and a rain-soaked bouquet of flowers marks the spot where Stopnicki was senselessly gunned down.

On site, we interviewed Meir Weinstein of Israel Now. Weinstein expressed concerns that the murder could very well be the ultimate escalation of violence against a member of the Jewish community.

In the final analysis, this matter is headed to a court of law. Maybe then we shall receive much-need answers as to why an innocent man was brutally murdered in broad daylight in a peaceful park where children play.

Stay tuned.