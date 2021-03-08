WATCH Avi Yemini expose the double standard of Moomba yesterday

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW

Over the long weekend, Melbourne's city council, in partnership with the Victorian State Government, held the annual Moomba Festival.

Public transport was free, encouraging Victorians to descend on the CBD for the special event.

However, less than a week ago, Victoria Police threatened to arrest a small group protesting the State of Emergency "because their group of 110 people was such a danger to public health".

The restrictions at the time of both events were the same.

Watch and share what happened when I attended Moomba to question the double standard.