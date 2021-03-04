WATCH Avi Yemini take his petitions to the top

This week we have taken two of our petitions to the top.

The first petition I dropped to the Commissioner at Victoria Police HQ in response to my numerous arrests for merely doing my job.

And the second petition, demanding access to Dan Andrews press conferences after I was unlawfully ejected, was tabled in that same parliament I was kicked out of that day.

Watch this video all the way through to see what happened with both petitions. Then share it far and wide so they can't ignore it any longer.

Finally, if you're willing and able to support my fight beyond just signing a petition but also in the Supreme Court, please head over to StandWithAvi.com right now and give what you can to help fund my fight.

