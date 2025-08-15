WATCH: CBC blames dog owners for climate change

A recent study shows that people often “miscalculate” the impact of certain behaviours—such as owning a dog—on climate change, reports the CBC.

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to the article—and calculated their odds of complying with climate tyranny.

“My dog was a family choice, not a climate choice,” Sheila clarified. “Let me promise you, with utmost confidence, nothing I do—no choice I make—is ever in the interest of combating climate change, ever, ever, ever.”

“I can't even believe, given the political landscape that we currently live in, that this is a headline our state broadcaster decided to run,” Tamara said. “I guess they've moved on from cow farts being a leading cause of climate change!”