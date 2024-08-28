WATCH: Climate change minister's BIZARRE response after DODGING key question

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI

Victorian Minister for Climate Action Lily D'Ambrosio was grilled by former Liberal MP Aidan McLindon about a controversial garbage incinerator planned for Melbourne's northern suburbs.

McLindon, now an independent candidate, seized the opportunity at D'Ambrosio's public consultation event to question her about the Labor Party's stance on the incinerator.

The confrontation, caught on camera, showed McLindon repeatedly asking D'Ambrosio to clarify her position on the incinerator, which has raised legitimate environmental concerns.

However, instead of addressing the issue, D'Ambrosio diverted the conversation to McLindon's past affiliation with the Freedom Party, bizarrely accusing him of supporting 'American-style gun laws' — a claim McLindon repeatedly denied in the video.

🚨 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unhinged climate minister lashes out at basic questions



During her bizarre rant, @LilyDAmbrosioMP ordered her junior colleague to call the police on the man for no real reason.



Full story: https://t.co/vfTtRbaf2Q@morgancjonas pic.twitter.com/vvLR4AZl9i — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 29, 2024

Towards the end of the exchange, D'Ambrosio asked a colleague to call the police for 'harassment' despite later following McLindon as he tried to leave.

Freedom Party President Morgan Jonas joined me in calling out D'Ambrosio’s response, labelling it as "bizarre" and "incoherent," arguing that she should have been prepared to answer a straightforward question given her role as the Minister for Climate Action.

He also clarified that while the Freedom Party had policies on firearms, they were focused on self-defence and land management, not unrestricted gun ownership as D'Ambrosio suggested.

Jonas accused D'Ambrosio of deflecting from critical local issues and being out of touch with the concerns of her constituents.

The video of the exchange has since garnered significant attention, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding the incinerator project.