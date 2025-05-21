WATCH: Ezra Levant discusses Tommy Robinson's looming freedom and legal plight

Free speech has been a contentious issue in the United Kingdom, and nobody has been at the heart of the matter more than activist and journalist Tommy Robinson. Having been arrested in 2024 after controversially screening his documentary, Robinson has spent all of 2025 behind bars.

But the High Court reduced his sentence following an assurance to comply with an injunction against him, meaning Robinson will be released shortly.

Rebel News has been covering Robinson's case closely, and CEO Ezra Levant appeared on several shows to discuss Robinson's looming freedom and legal plight.

The harshness of Robinson's sentence was shocking, Ezra told GB News.

“It wasn't just the seven months he's already served,” he said. “It's that he served that in a form of solitary confinement and that's just an astonishing punishment for basically a speech crime.”

The Rebel boss said the U.K. was shifting away from its “historic role as the fountain of free speech” and was becoming a country where the law targeted “certain people based on their politics.”

Ezra also joined Hearts of Oak host Peter McIlvenna outside of the courthouse, where he told McIlvenna “the judge noted Tommy was not contrite and did not apologize, but that Tommy did make it clear that in the future if he disagrees with a court order, he'll appeal it rather than defying it.”

Robinson's lengthy time spent in solitary confinement was a “grave mark on the British prison system and the governor at H.M.P. Woodhill.”

Nicola Marfleet, who oversees Woodhill, was a “petty, spiteful sadistic woman” Ezra said, noting the prison was “completely out of control.”

The Rebel publisher also appeared on Outspoken with Dan Wootton, where he highlighted the absurdity of Robinson's sentence and warned that the U.K. may not be a safe place for him.

“There is a chance that Tommy's life will not end naturally,” he said.

“And planning for that, and trying to avoid that, and preparing to take care of the kids. That is something that's on my mind, and I know it's on Tommy's mind as well. It's terrible that a Brit cannot feel safe in his own country, either from the law or from bandits.”