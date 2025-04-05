WATCH: Jeffrey Rath tells Ezra why Alberta needs out

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Mark Carney's stance on a number of policies that would sabotage the province's wellbeing — including his support of export taxes, emissions caps, and the infamous "No More Pipelines Act," Bill C-69.

"We will get through this election, we'll see who ends up winning… And that's part of the reason I will do a 'What's Next?' panel," said Smith. "We did that when my predecessor came in, to hear some of the concerns that Albertans had about how to repair the relationship with Canada at that time, and it'll be time for us to do it again."

Meanwhile, even Preston Manning, former leader of the Reform Party of Canada and once a vocal opponent of Alberta separatism, appears to have changed his stance on the issue. Writing for The Globe and Mail, Manning states, "But if the Liberals, employing the fear of U.S. President Donald Trump to secure the support of easily frightened voters, should be returned to office, then the agenda of [a 'Canada West Constitutional'] conference should be to consider ways and means of peacefully seceding."

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer and activist Jeffrey Rath joined host Ezra Levant to talk about the possibility of Alberta's secession.

Rath supported the idea of Albertan separation and pushed back against critics who claim the independence movement isn't strong enough to be a real threat. "We're at 40% in the polls now… without our fellow Albertans fully internalizing the benefits of Alberta independence," he said. "I mean, the day Alberta becomes independent, we become the country in the world with the highest GDP per capita, right?"

"So, you know, certainly the benefits of Alberta independence are manifold. I would challenge anybody to list off five benefits to Albertans of remaining in Canada that would exceed the value of the benefits that I just listed for leaving Canada."

