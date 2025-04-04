Western Canadians WANT OUT as Carney campaigns as Trudeau 2.0
Alberta lawyer Jeffrey Rath is pushing for a referendum on independence, now.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, will a Mark Carney win cause Alberta to separate? Preston Manning sure thinks so.
Manning believes that many Westerners would not tolerate another Liberal government. And tonight's guest would agree with the sentiment.
The former Reform leader took particular aim at Carney for supporting Trudeau's environmental policies, including the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap.
Premier Danielle Smith also threatened to discuss the province's place in Canada if her demands weren't met, expressing her frustrating with the Liberals.
Though she fell short of endorsing secession, you can tell the pressure is starting to mount.
Albertans, separate from the provincial government, will send a delegation to Washington to seek U.S. support for a potential independence referendum later this year.
In contrast, Alberta separatist leader Jeffrey Rath is pushing for a referendum, now.
A recent Leger poll for Rebel News found that 1 in 4 Albertans would support leaving Canada for the U.S.
Amid Carney's refusal to change his policies on oil and gas, in part, support for Western secession continues to grow.
COMMENTS
-
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-04 21:10:24 -0400 FlagCount me in on separation. Ottawa continues to look down their snooty Laurentian noses at the rest of the country. We have the resources and we can separate. Jeffrey Rath needs to get more exposure on Alberta web sites. Canada has hosed Alberta for 120 years. If Carney gets voted in by Ontario and Quebec, we have no option but to leave.
And Ezra, let your guest finish his sentences. It’s rude to interrupt.