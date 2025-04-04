Western Canadians WANT OUT as Carney campaigns as Trudeau 2.0

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, will a Mark Carney win cause Alberta to separate? Preston Manning sure thinks so.

Manning believes that many Westerners would not tolerate another Liberal government. And tonight's guest would agree with the sentiment.

The former Reform leader took particular aim at Carney for supporting Trudeau's environmental policies, including the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap.

Premier Danielle Smith also threatened to discuss the province's place in Canada if her demands weren't met, expressing her frustrating with the Liberals.

Though she fell short of endorsing secession, you can tell the pressure is starting to mount.

Albertans, separate from the provincial government, will send a delegation to Washington to seek U.S. support for a potential independence referendum later this year.

In contrast, Alberta separatist leader Jeffrey Rath is pushing for a referendum, now.

A recent Leger poll for Rebel News found that 1 in 4 Albertans would support leaving Canada for the U.S.

Amid Carney's refusal to change his policies on oil and gas, in part, support for Western secession continues to grow.