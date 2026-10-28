WATCH: Leftists ATTACK Asian man after MISTAKING him for Avi Yemini’s cameraman

An Nguyen is a conservative activist and commentator who turns up at protests across Melbourne, on both sides of politics, and films his conversations with the people he meets. What happened to him this past Sunday outside the State Library, which has practically been occupied by the pro-Palestinian mob, is wild on so many levels.

It began civilly enough. An crossed the road to the left-wing activists who are almost always camped there and chatted with a woman who'd offered him a flyer. They talked mass immigration, net zero and Pauline Hanson, and she told him she was "for no barriers". Within minutes, though, others started closing in, warning her not to talk to him because he "works with" me, and calling me a "domestic violence perpetrator". Let me be completely clear... An doesn't work for me and never has. This so-called anti-racist mob had confused him with Benji, my cameraman, who comes from a completely different Asian country.

Read the full story in Avi's book A Rebel From The Start

From there they surrounded him, crowded him and hurled abuse at a man who was simply having a conversation. "Just leave," they chanted, as though a public footpath belonged to them. An told police one woman had almost tried to steal his camera, and the officer's response was that he saw no conflict, just protesters blocking a camera, which was "fine". Imagine for one second a group of neo-Nazis, all dressed alike, doing the same to someone filming in public. Do you seriously think police would be this dismissive?

Then it got physical, right in front of them. Umbrellas were shoved into An, someone almost tripped him, and yet he was the one accused of violence while holding nothing but a camera. A random member of the public who stepped in to defend him copped it too. Make it make sense.

Among the crowd was a familiar face, my well-known stalker, lecturing An about boundaries. When asked how many times he'd stalked me, he insisted it was never, and that I'm the one who comes up to them.

Eventually the mob forced An back across the road, because police wouldn't do their jobs, and that only emboldened them. The moment he was alone they pounced, screaming "pig", "creep" and "pervert" and claiming he was abusing women.

These people try every trick in the book. They surround you, threaten you, call you a racist and turn violent, and when all else fails they scream the most disgusting allegations, hoping to turn the public against you. Believe me, I know exactly how it feels, because they've used the same tactic against me for years.

To be fair, the protective services officers who finally stepped in did a lot more than Victoria Police, because at least they faced the people causing the trouble. Every Australian deserves to see what's happening outside the State Library, and now you have.