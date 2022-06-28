WATCH: NYC parents protest vax mandates outside Health Department

E-transfer (Canada):

Earlier this week, New Yorkers gathered in downtown Manhattan in front of the city's Health Department to protest against the CDC’s recommendation of COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers and babies as well as the possible mandating of the jab for New York’s schoolchildren.

New Yorkers shared their concerns about the government chipping away at parental rights and described the need to protect children from the pharmaceutical industry’s capture of public health agencies.

Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, is running for governor and made an appearance at the rally. He promised New Yorkers who were fired because of the city vaccine mandate their jobs back.

Speaking on New York's vaccine mandates, Mr. Guiliani stated, "We're going to return sanity to Albany. And we're going to allow every single New Yorker to make their own health decisions on this period. Period ladies and gentlemen. And it starts on day one. It starts by making sure every single New Yorker, as we said before, who lost their job gets their job back with back pay."

Rebel’s New York reporter Jeremy Loffredo was at the event and spoke to the protesters as they shared their concerns about the potential looming mandates.