WATCH: Toronto airport COVID tester scolds Rebel cameraman for filming

A COVID-19 testing centre staffer at the Toronto Pearson International Airport wagged her finger and clapped at one of our cameramen when she noticed she was being filmed.

Lincoln Jay posted the short video on Twitter from the airport, filmed while he was returning to Toronto after covering the story of Edmonton's GraceLife Church, whose leader Pastor James Coates was arrested for refusing to turn congregants away despite COVID-19 gathering limits.

This is right outside the Covid-19 testing center at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.



I started to film through the glass and then this happened..@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/YtJ1NJxjxS — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 22, 2021

“The Toronto finger-wag,” writes Rebel Commander Ezra Levant. "The symbol of the city. City of Scolds."