WATCH: Toronto airport COVID tester scolds Rebel cameraman for filming

  • By Rebel News
  • February 22, 2021
A COVID-19 testing centre staffer at the Toronto Pearson International Airport wagged her finger and clapped at one of our cameramen when she noticed she was being filmed.

Lincoln Jay posted the short video on Twitter from the airport, filmed while he was returning to Toronto after covering the story of Edmonton's GraceLife Church, whose leader Pastor James Coates was arrested for refusing to turn congregants away despite COVID-19 gathering limits.

“The Toronto finger-wag,” writes Rebel Commander Ezra Levant. "The symbol of the city. City of Scolds."

