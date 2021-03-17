“We both hate this”: Trudeau staffers on Manufacturing Supercluster announcement

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

“We both hate this,” wrote one Justin Trudeau staffer to another while drafting the announcement of the Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster.

The announcement describes the Manufacturing Supercluster as a way to help “companies here at home develop vaccines, ventilators, and more,” and tacked on the investment of "$2 billion to purchase protective personal equipment.”

In the email, sent on the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Riley Lange replied with some edits on the social media announcement sent along by Johanna Robinson.

SUBJECT: Re: DRAFT: Announcement

We both hate this, but with a moment to breathe and come back to this, I edited the first and last tweets. Thought on these, or do you prefer the originals? (Adding the two in the middle for context but they're the same as below.)

The email included the following suggested edits, with the edits listed here in bold:

Right across the country, businesses are stepping up and supporting our health care workers. In fact, we've spoken with almost 3,000 companies who want to help however they can so those on the front lines have the tools they need to keep you safe Right across the country, Canadian businesses are stepping up to help our health care workers. And together, we're making progress and delivering critical supplies so those on the front line have the tools they need to keep you safe. Canadian businesses aren't backing down from this challenge — instead, they're rolling up their sleeves and getting to work. And as the demand for health supplies goes up, we'll keep working together so Canada is able to keep up. Get more details: (LINK) Since asking businesses to join the fight against COVID-19, we've spoken with almost 3,000 of them who've reached out and offered to help. And as the demand for health supplies goes up, we're working together so Canada's able to keep up. Get more details: (LINK)

The suggested edits were not used in the final tweets, posted on Justin Trudeau's Twitter account on March 31, 2020.

You can read the social media tweaks below.

