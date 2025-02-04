'We want Tommy out!' — MASSIVE London protest ignored by mainstream media

Thousands take to the streets to demand justice for Tommy Robinson, slamming the UK government over his solitary confinement.

Sammy Woodhouse
  |   February 04, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

Thousands of supporters braved the cold in London at the 'Stop the Isolation' rally in support of citizen journalist and activist Tommy Robinson.

Robinson is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence, locked in solitary confinement, for publishing his documentary Silenced, which has now racked up 157 million impressions on X (formerly Twitter).

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media didn’t show up — unless they were lurking in the hopes of catching a scuffle. That’s the way it goes, isn’t it? When ordinary people gather to demand fairness and justice, the press dismisses them as “far-right” and moves on. But I’m not here to peddle their narrative — I’m here to report what people are actually saying.

And the message was clear: No one trusts the mainstream media anymore. “Do I trust them? No. I don't think I ever put trust and mainstream media in the same sentence,” one protester told me. Another added, “I hope they all go away.”

The crowd was fired up, chanting “We want Tommy out!” as they prepared to march from Waterloo Station to Downing Street. Many expressed their frustration with the political establishment, particularly Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. “Not as far as I could throw them,” one attendee said when I asked if they trusted Starmer’s government, calling them “horrible, evil people.”

For many, Robinson’s imprisonment is about more than just him — it’s about free speech in the UK. “Yes, I’m speaking, but we are not being guaranteed freedom after speech,” said one man. “So there’s no freedom.” Another added, “Criminality is criminality, irrespective of what colour a person is, and we’ve got to have equal justice.”

Liam, one of Robinson’s closest friends, described the rally as “very calm, very peaceful, very respectful,” adding, “It’s everything the mainstream media hate to admit.” He also revealed that his own visits to see Robinson had been blocked. “Every time I go, I sign an NDA. I don't repeat that I’ve even been to see him because I don't want to jeopardise future visits,” he explained.

Robinson remains in solitary confinement — a punishment many say is politically motivated and amounts to psychological torture. “Sitting in a lonely room for 23 hours a day, every day, takes its toll,” Liam said. “He’ll need to rebuild himself brick by brick, but he’ll do it.”

And thanks to Elon Musk, the world is watching. The X owner has not only amplified Robinson’s voice but has also helped cover his legal costs. “It’s phenomenal,” Liam told me. “The public now sees the lies for what they are.”

The rally may be over, but the fight for Robinson’s freedom is far from finished.

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson!

In the UK, deviating from the government’s approved narrative can now lead to prison terms, a chilling reality that threatens to silence dissent and reinforce a two-tier justice system. If they can jail Tommy Robinson for speaking out, no citizen is truly safe from retribution for criticizing government agendas. With Tommy banned from most platforms where he could defend himself, the mainstream media cannot be trusted to fairly represent his story. Rebel News believes the world must witness the truth about Tommy Robinson and understand the broader implications of his struggle. If you share our mission, please stand with Rebel News and help us cover our expenses for Rebel News to report on Tommy’s trials and imprisonment firsthand.

Sammy Woodhouse

UK-based Journalist

Sammy Woodhouse is a best-selling author of Just a Child, an international speaker, documentary filmmaker, award-winning activist, and news reporter. Passionate about raising awareness around child exploitation and the impact on children born from rape, Sammy has been a tireless advocate for change. In 2013, Sammy exposed the country’s largest child sexual exploitation scandal, shedding light on government corruption. Her work has contributed to significant shifts in policy and law in the UK.

https://twitter.com/sammywoodhouse1

