'We want Tommy out!' — MASSIVE London protest ignored by mainstream media

Thousands of supporters braved the cold in London at the 'Stop the Isolation' rally in support of citizen journalist and activist Tommy Robinson.

Robinson is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence, locked in solitary confinement, for publishing his documentary Silenced, which has now racked up 157 million impressions on X (formerly Twitter).

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media didn’t show up — unless they were lurking in the hopes of catching a scuffle. That’s the way it goes, isn’t it? When ordinary people gather to demand fairness and justice, the press dismisses them as “far-right” and moves on. But I’m not here to peddle their narrative — I’m here to report what people are actually saying.

And the message was clear: No one trusts the mainstream media anymore. “Do I trust them? No. I don't think I ever put trust and mainstream media in the same sentence,” one protester told me. Another added, “I hope they all go away.”

Will MP Rupert Lowe be the UK politician who stands up in government for Tommy Robinson? Not because he supports him, but because he understands that what’s happening to anyone in Robinson’s position is unjust.@RupertLowe10



Time will tell. https://t.co/PAat9Tz5fv — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 3, 2025

The crowd was fired up, chanting “We want Tommy out!” as they prepared to march from Waterloo Station to Downing Street. Many expressed their frustration with the political establishment, particularly Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. “Not as far as I could throw them,” one attendee said when I asked if they trusted Starmer’s government, calling them “horrible, evil people.”

For many, Robinson’s imprisonment is about more than just him — it’s about free speech in the UK. “Yes, I’m speaking, but we are not being guaranteed freedom after speech,” said one man. “So there’s no freedom.” Another added, “Criminality is criminality, irrespective of what colour a person is, and we’ve got to have equal justice.”

Liam, one of Robinson’s closest friends, described the rally as “very calm, very peaceful, very respectful,” adding, “It’s everything the mainstream media hate to admit.” He also revealed that his own visits to see Robinson had been blocked. “Every time I go, I sign an NDA. I don't repeat that I’ve even been to see him because I don't want to jeopardise future visits,” he explained.

Thousands of patriots have arrived in support of the UK political prisoners.



The first speaker is about to go on stage. pic.twitter.com/bL204Uq8pr — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 1, 2025

Robinson remains in solitary confinement — a punishment many say is politically motivated and amounts to psychological torture. “Sitting in a lonely room for 23 hours a day, every day, takes its toll,” Liam said. “He’ll need to rebuild himself brick by brick, but he’ll do it.”

And thanks to Elon Musk, the world is watching. The X owner has not only amplified Robinson’s voice but has also helped cover his legal costs. “It’s phenomenal,” Liam told me. “The public now sees the lies for what they are.”

The rally may be over, but the fight for Robinson’s freedom is far from finished.