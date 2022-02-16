Week-long Ambassador Bridge protest broken up after police make arrests, tow vehicles

The seven-day long blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., came to an end on Sunday morning as various police forces descended on the remaining die-hard holdouts, arresting those who wouldn’t leave and towing the few vehicles that remained.

Kicking off last Monday night, the saga of this peaceful protest had numerous twists and turns as protesters demanded various governments eradicate all lockdown mandates.

And although the Windsor protest was far smaller than the demonstration that continues in Ottawa, it was certainly responsible for far more economic damage.

Indeed, last Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the blockade was preventing some $700 million of goods from crossing the Ambassador Bridge on a daily basis and that the blockade had to be dismantled.

And so it was that Premier Ford declared a state of emergency and warned protesters that if they refused to go home when ordered to do so by police that the consequences would be severe (namely, monetary fines of up to $100,000 and up to one year in jail.)

Come Saturday morning, law enforcement descended upon the blockade.

Many demonstrators left and several vehicles motored away; those that remained were forced by police to move about half a kilometre away from the bridge. Oddly, police stopped their pushback strategy in the afternoon; come evening, hundreds of new demonstrators joined the blockade. It was once again a festive atmosphere.

But the crowds eventually thinned as the night wore on. By early Sunday morning, police descended on the approximately 30 protesters who remained.

Police say 12 arrests were made and approximately 10 vehicles were towed. Police claimed they did not have to use force nor did they encounter any violence from those they arrested.

Of note: several protesters told us that they will come back to form a blockade yet again.

If so, the question arises: how will law enforcement react?

Still, in the final analysis, the Ambassador Bridge blockade (and the other trucker convoy protests) must be considered a success. After all, just consider the number of provinces in the last several days that have announced that lockdowns and mandates will be eased.

And get this: a recent Maru public opinion poll indicates that only 16 per cent of Canadians would vote for Justin Trudeau today based on his actions of the past two weeks.

Talk about a “fringe minority”...