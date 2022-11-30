What happened to Candice Sero after she was trampled by police horses in Ottawa?
Candice Sero, one of the protesters who was severely injured by the police mounted unit in Ottawa earlier this year, was at the trucker commission for PM Justin Trudeau’s testimony. Rebel News got an update on her current situation.
On February 14, 2022, Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to dismantle the peaceful protest in downtown Ottawa.
On February 18 and 19, many different police units joined their forces against the demonstrators, hurting many of them. Candice Sero, who was holding the line, was trampled a police mounted unit.
The day after she received her hospital discharge, I went to see her and her loved one to share her side of the story of what really happened.
Candice Sero was at the commission for Justin Trudeau’s testimony, and I had the chance to do an update on her situation.
