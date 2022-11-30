What happened to Candice Sero after she was trampled by police horses in Ottawa?

On February 14, 2022, Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to dismantle the peaceful protest in downtown Ottawa.

On February 18 and 19, many different police units joined their forces against the demonstrators, hurting many of them. Candice Sero, who was holding the line, was trampled a police mounted unit.

The day after she received her hospital discharge, I went to see her and her loved one to share her side of the story of what really happened.

You can rewatch the first interview here:

Candice Sero was at the commission for Justin Trudeau’s testimony, and I had the chance to do an update on her situation.