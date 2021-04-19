White House backtracks after Biden refers to border situation as “crisis”

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The White House backtracked on Monday after President Joe Biden appeared to finally come to terms with the situation at the America-Mexico border over the weekend, referring to it as a “crisis.”

Biden’s remarks came after weeks of his administration refusing to admit that the situation had spiralled out of control, preferring to instead blame former President Trump’s policies for the unprecedented crisis, which has seen a vast number of unaccompanied minors making their way through federal detention facilities.

Speaking on Saturday, Biden described the national security and humanitarian concern as a “crisis” following a round of golf in Delaware.

The Associated Press reports that Biden says the administration’s now-altered decision to continue to place a cap on refugees was linked to the “crisis that ended up on the border with young people.”

“We couldn’t do two things at once. And now we are going to increase the number,” he said.

However, a White House official told CNN on Monday that “there is no change in position.”

“Children coming to our border seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships and other dire circumstances is not a crisis,” the unnamed official said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made similar comments also on Monday, saying, “The president does not feel that children coming to our border seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships, and other dire circumstances is a crisis.”

The Biden administration had decided to keep in place Trump’s 15,000 person cap on refugees entering the country this year. The administration backtracked on its decision following a backlash from far-left members of Congress, including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who demanded that they lift the cap.

In a statement to the press, Psaki attempted to downplay the refugee cap by saying that the reversal of the decision was a result of “the subject of some confusion.” However, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler says that the explanation provided by the administration was nonsense.

As reported by Rebel News, the border crisis has reached alarming proportions. Photographs from detention facilities along the border have depicted horrifying conditions endured by illegal immigrants being detained by Biden’s border patrol services.