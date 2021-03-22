New photos show overcrowding at border detention facilities, migrants being released into U.S. without court dates

Axios

Two sets of photographs from inside the Biden administration’s border detention facilities in Texas have surfaced. The photographs depict hundreds of migrants, including numerous children, confined to “pods” that are designed to give an appearance that the administration is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, despite the lack of social distancing protocols.

Axios, which released a batch of photographs, states that each of the eight pods in a so-called “soft-sided facility” has a 260-person occupancy limit according to Rep. Henry Cuellar, who provided the images to the publication. Despite the occupancy limit, Cuellar said that one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors, well above the maximum capacity.

According to both Fox News and Axios, the Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) facility from which the photographs were leaked has started to release illegal aliens into the United States without a scheduled court date.

BREAKING: These photos were taken at the inside of Biden’s immigrant detention facilities in Texas.



All these photos were shared with Axios by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) pic.twitter.com/p0lOweagtN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2021

The second batch of photographs was released by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, who stated that the photos were taken within the last few days.

“There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility,” noted O’Keefe. “At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here. The illegal immigrants are separated by age or physical size depending on room.”

“Fifty were COVID positive in these cells over the last few days. There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies,” he added.

These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here. The illegal immigrants are separated by age or physical size depending on room. pic.twitter.com/kFmZgTG2Iv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

In interviews with Fox News, Customs and Border Patrol officials said that they were directed to use “prosecutorial direction” to bypass the hours-long process of paperwork required to issue a notice to appear, amid the flood of illegal entries at the border.

Instead, illegal immigrants are entered into the system after their biometric data is collected and then released into the United States without a date to appear in court.

Border patrol officials told Fox News that this issue is separate from the countless unaccompanied minors who have entered into the United States, 15,000 of whom are being detained by the U.S. federal government. The figure is nearly double the highest number ever recorded by the Department of Homeland Security, reports the Washington Post.