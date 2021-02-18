Who loves China more, Joe Biden or Justin Trudeau?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we compared Justin Trudeau's praise for China's basic dictatorship with Joe Biden's recent comments on Taiwan and totalitarianism.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“I think there are reasons to call what’s going on in China a genocide — against the Uyghur people in the western province of Xinjiang; and against Tibet, really. “They have concentration camps in Xinjiang; they have labour camps. I don’t think they have death camps like Hitler did, so that’s a distinction. “But on the other hand, there are credible reports of mass rapes and torture. And overlay on top the China Communist approach to ethnic cleansing — they relocate millions of ethnic Han Chinese people into Tibet and Xinjiang, to water down the local indigenous character of these different ethnicities. “China is made up of many different regions and peoples — it is the explicit policy of the Communist Party to replace local identities, especially religious identities, with an obedience to the Chinese Communist Party, which also happens to be dominated by the Han ethnicity.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

