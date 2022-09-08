Who wore it better? Australian Greens mocked for 'cringey' Midwinter Ball stunt

Sarah Hanson-Young (right) copies US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left)

Critics have mocked SA Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young after she channelled US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in turning Canberra's Midwinter Ball charity event into a political protest.

Hanson-Young wore a dress with 'End Gas and Coal' as she posed for photographers while Greens leader Adam Bandt’s wife, Claudia Perkins one-upped Hanson-Young with a dress covered with statements like 'Gas Kills' and 'Coal Kills'.

The Australian reported that another Greens politician, Lidia Thorpe, known for her attention-grabbing stunts, couldn't resist the opportunity to get in on the act.

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe stormed into the Parliament House foyer shouting “This is a hall for fossil fuels”, turning heads among the MPs and others milling about waiting to get a drink. Her Senate colleague Sarah Hanson Young and Greens leader Adam Bandt’s wife, Claudia Perkins, took a leaf out of US congresswoman Alexandra Orcasio-Cortez – who used this year’s Met Gala in New York to stage a fashion protest - and wore gowns emblazoned with messages against fossil fuels.

The Midwinter Ball returned to Parliament after two years of cancelled events due to the pandemic.

Far-left activists called for attendees to boycott the event for having oil and gas companies among its sponsors, although it was clarified on the night that the sponsors made up just 7% of the event's funding.

While the Greens' stunts came under fire from the opposition, some left-wing commentators criticised them for staying on at the event after the red carpet and enjoying the food and drinks on offer while rubbing shoulders with the political elite.

The Ball reportedly raised $350,000 for local charities.