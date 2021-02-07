Why aren't schools open? It's the unions, not COVID

In this clip from a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies looked at why Ontario's schools still aren't open.

We now know from bitter experience that the precise opposite is true. If you are elderly and/or sick and if you’re living in a long-term care facility, that is potentially very bad news on the virus front. Which is sad. Even if one is very old or very sick, their lives have meaning too, of course. So maybe if we could reverse the time-space continuum, maybe what we should have done is focus our efforts on long term care facilities and halt international flights from virus hotspots… as opposed to shutting down the economy. Like Taiwan did. Maybe we could’ve saved lives that way, instead of ruining lives. The thing is, children are practically invulnerable to the Wuhan virus, not that the fear-spreading mainstream media wants you to know that. Did you know that only two people in Ontario under 20 have died from contracting this bug – and those persons, sadly, were suffering from other health complications? In percentage terms, that’s not even a rounding error when it comes to the overall death toll.

