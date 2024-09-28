Will B.C. NDPs 'conspiracy theory' smear campaign against John Rustad backfire?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

With B.C.'s 43rd general election fast approaching, political tensions are running high. Amid the contending parties announcing their policy commitments on the campaign trail, the B.C. New Democratic Party (NDP), led by incumbent Premier David Eby, has launched a smear campaign against John Rustad, leader of the Conservative Party of B.C.

John Rustad's policy seems to be driven by conspiracy theories from the internet. It won't make us safer. It won't ensure our province is prosperous and successful - in fact, it's just the opposite. pic.twitter.com/dcl0d41gXI — BC NDP (@bcndp) September 26, 2024

This past Monday, the B.C. Conservatives' campaign promise of significant housing cost tax relief for renters and homeowners called the “Rustad Rebate” was largely overshadowed by NDP-fueled claims of Rustad being an anti-vaccine science denier.

The accusations stem from comments Rustad made during an excerpt of a video meeting hosted by the B.C. Public Servants for Freedom, an organization that includes vaccinated and unvaccinated healthcare workers who advocate for bodily autonomy.





Rustad’s strange obsession with conspiracy theories is getting old. We need to focus on improving health care and making life more affordable, not his odd vendetta against Bonnie Henry. #bcpoli https://t.co/OAbnYhXKtX — Niki Sharma (@NikiSharma2) September 23, 2024



In the clip released by the NDP and amplified by the legacy media, Rustad can be heard stating that he regrets taking three shots of the “so-called” COVID vaccine and that he believes Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID jab mandates were about “shaping opinion and control of the population."

A widely underreported aspect of the controversy is that since the pre-election backlash began, Rustad stated at a press conference that he has COVID vaccine remorse due to experiencing heart issues after being inoculated.

Before headlines and social media posts vilifying Rustad for his candid comments died out, another video showing a clip of the Tory leader sharing concerns during last year's WeUnify Conference about a potential agenda that could lead to normalizing cricket consumption for kids also began to run rampant, with Eby and many of his MLAs mocking Rustad as a conspiracy theorist.

And some school kids have been groomed to like the AI run plant because crickets are better to eat than cows because … you guessed it…

cows are bad for the environment.



So, where is the conspiracy? https://t.co/2GVaHtvp1R — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 26, 2024

In today’s report, Rebel News' Drea Humphrey examines the validity of the B.C. NDP's attacks against Rustad, and whether or not they are as harmful to the CPBC’s chances at winning the October 19th election as Eby’s NDP hopes.