Will Eby's flip-flopping be enough to save NDP from defeat by BC Conservatives?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Just four weeks before British Columbians hit the voting booths and days before the official campaign trail begins, pre-election polls are predicting a dramatically tight race between the governing NDP and the steadily rising Conservative Party of B.C.

An Angus Reid poll conducted just days after B.C. United leader Kevin Falcon announced he would be suspending B.C. United’s election campaign saw a statistical tie between John Rustad’s Conservative’s holding 44% of the vote, with Eby’s NDP at 43%.

A Research Co. online survey conducted between September 9–11 painted a similar picture, with the NDP holding 44% of the vote and the Conservatives at 42%, making it clear that race is neck-and-neck between the left and the right.

The close race is a stunning revelation, considering just months ago both Falcon and Eby were dismissive of the CPBC as something small and fringe.

What took so long Eby?



Oh, that’s right, just before the election, the public found about 13-year old Brianna MacDonald overdosing in a homeless camp after the system gave her “harm reduction” supplies yet failed to give her proper care. https://t.co/enyA5zduTh pic.twitter.com/gtNWx0oyeb — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 16, 2024

Perhaps that’s why over the past few weeks, Premier Eby has been changing his party's position on certain policies to ones that are more right leaning, such as suddenly committing to providing involuntary care options to address the province's mental health and addiction crises, and even promising to end B.C.’s carbon tax, despite previously mocking federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s invitation to join other premiers in fighting the federal carbon tax.

David Eby doesn't live in a baloney factory; he's just full of baloney.



BC's cruel and negligent COVID jab mandate, which is restricting capable healthcare workers from saving lives, has nothing to do with measles.



Don’t administer the tax hike Eby.https://t.co/bexhXcjW2Y pic.twitter.com/OVIk88BlPR — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 17, 2024

But will Premier Eby’s pre-election flip-flopping be enough to prevent his party from being ousted on October 19?

Although political commentator and former B.C. Liberal MLA Sheila Orr considers herself as a Liberal, she doesn’t think so.

“Political parties don’t actually win elections, it’s the ones in power that lose this,” Orr tells Rebel News.

She joined me to explain the reasons behind her prediction why, despite the NDP having more money than the Conservatives and a solid voter base of approximately 33%, the once underdog B.C. Conservatives will be forming the next government.