Willowdale PC MPP Stan Cho charged riding association for meals, hotels and travel

The Ford government appears to be in retreat as the scope of its hotel expense scandal widens.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Ontario PC MPP Stan Cho billed his donor-funded riding association for tens of thousands of dollars in meals, hotels, flights and entertainment before resigning from cabinet over his separate taxpayer-funded hotel expense scandal.

Financial disclosures reviewed by Global News show Cho, the MPP for Willowdale, charged his riding association nearly $100,000 in food and beverage expenses between 2023 and 2026, along with more than $12,700 in hotel stays, $6,100 in airfare and $13,000 in entertainment expenses.

The records include meals at upscale restaurants such as Barberian's Steak House, Sotto Sotto, The Keg and Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, more than $16,500 spent at Sher-E-Punjab, $10,500 at Nome Izakaya, over $9,000 at Toronto's exclusive Albany Club, stays at hotels including the Fairmont Château Laurier and Rimrock Resort, and $1,500 for a luxury limousine rental.

Cho also billed his riding association thousands of dollars for Rogers Centre suites, Blue Jays games and other hospitality expenses.

Riding associations are funded primarily through political donations but also receive public support through Elections Ontario's per-vote subsidy and political donation tax credits.

The disclosures come just days after Cho repaid more than $16,000 in taxpayer-funded Toronto hotel expenses and resigned from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Cho admitted claiming the taxpayer-funded hotel allowance had been "a mistake."

Neither Cho, the Ontario PC Party nor Premier Doug Ford's office provided explanations for the necessity of the donor-funded meal, travel and entertainment expenses.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.

Pay the Money Back!

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Goal: 10,000 signatures
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Premier Doug Ford, Ontario families are struggling with rising costs while your Progressive Conservatives treat taxpayer money like a personal luxury fund.

From the failed $28.9 million private jet, with nearly $200,000 in wasted fees, to over $120,000 in questionable hotel claims by GTA MPPs living minutes from Queen’s Park, and nearly $100,000 in meals and extras, this is a clear misuse of public funds.

You promised to repay every penny and show the receipts.

Now do it!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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